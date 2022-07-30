SWS Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,039 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises 1.5% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 1,531,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after buying an additional 576,936 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $21,971,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

