SWS Partners Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.7% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

