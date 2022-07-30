SWS Partners Sells 863 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SWS Partners reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.8% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,131,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,111,000 after buying an additional 753,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 423,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,385,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,844.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 131,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

