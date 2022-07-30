Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys 79,800 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3,680.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $38,594,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 720,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Starbucks stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

