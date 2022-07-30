Synergy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

