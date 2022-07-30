Synergy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $542.34 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

