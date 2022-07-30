Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 1.5 %

GM stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.