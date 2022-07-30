Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $227.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

