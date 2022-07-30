Synergy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,252 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HUN opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.