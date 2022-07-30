Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.74-$3.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.49 billion-$28.49 billion.

NYSE TAK traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 2,551,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,410. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

TAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after buying an additional 509,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,993,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 274,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $2,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

