TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the June 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

TSI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

