TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.75.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $100.42 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.