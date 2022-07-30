Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Teck Resources to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.15.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 7.2 %

TECK.B opened at C$37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.53. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.