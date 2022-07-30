Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teleperformance to €425.00 ($433.67) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleperformance has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.50.

Teleperformance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $167.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.47. Teleperformance has a one year low of $144.35 and a one year high of $229.47.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

