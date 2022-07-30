TenUp (TUP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,040.00

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $40,040.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenUp has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003822 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00140581 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008560 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 156.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
TenUp Profile
TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TenUp Coin Trading
