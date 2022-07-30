TenUp (TUP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,040.00

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $40,040.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenUp has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00140581 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 156.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.