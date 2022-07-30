Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $85.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Northland Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TER. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $100.89 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $106,198,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

