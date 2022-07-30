Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

A number of research firms have commented on TX. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Moneda USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 11.7% during the second quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 86,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 262.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Price Performance

NYSE:TX opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. Ternium has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ternium will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

