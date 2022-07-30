Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 25.93%.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,540. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $206.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBNK shares. Piper Sandler lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.