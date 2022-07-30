Tether Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $66.07 billion and approximately $64.11 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,158,976,391 coins and its circulating supply is 66,056,977,708 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

