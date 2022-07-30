Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tetragon Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of TFG stock opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8.28 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.55 ($0.13). The firm has a market cap of £10.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.65.
Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile
