Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXT. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America restated a maintains rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.38.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $65.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

