Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Textron also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Bank of America reissued a maintains rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Textron by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Textron by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

