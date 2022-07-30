The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

ALL opened at $116.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

