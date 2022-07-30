The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.00.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

