The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Boosted by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded up $4.28 on Friday, hitting $333.39. 2,111,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.43. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

