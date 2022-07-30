The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $255.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on META. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 30.4% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.