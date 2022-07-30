The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUBA opened at $4.45 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.82%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

