The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Holdings Boosted by Trilantic Capital Management L.P.

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,749 shares during the quarter. Marcus makes up approximately 30.2% of Trilantic Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trilantic Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 186,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

