The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 6.2 %

PG stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.