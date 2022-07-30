The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Given New GBX 65 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
The Restaurant Group Price Performance
RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
