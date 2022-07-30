The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.40 Per Share

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAINGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Scottish American Investment Stock Performance

SAIN opened at GBX 504 ($6.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £888.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Scottish American Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 437.87 ($5.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 548 ($6.60). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 471.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 486.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 472 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £16,520 ($19,903.61).

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN)

