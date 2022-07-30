Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at SVB Leerink

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $630.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $652.79.

NYSE TMO opened at $598.41 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $545.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

