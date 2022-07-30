TheStreet Downgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to D

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02. AppFolio has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $145.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,000,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $641,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,282. Corporate insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

