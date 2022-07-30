Times Neighborhood (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Times Neighborhood (OTCMKTS:TNHDFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TNHDF stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Times Neighborhood has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential and non-residential properties.

