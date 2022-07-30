Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion. Timken also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. Timken has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Timken by 49.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.