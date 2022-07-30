Tokes (TKS) Price Reaches $0.0160

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001887 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.