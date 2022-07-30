Toncoin (TON) Market Cap Hits $1.13 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $2.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00603199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014589 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001648 BTC.
Toncoin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Buying and Selling Toncoin
