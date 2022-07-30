TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 206,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 437,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TORM by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of TRMD opened at $16.29 on Friday. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -116.35 and a beta of -248.92.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. TORM had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.20 million.

TRMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities started coverage on TORM in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

