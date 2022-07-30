Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 56.40 ($0.68). Approximately 308,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 378,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.67).

TXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.41) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.95. The company has a market cap of £125.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,986.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

