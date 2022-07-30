Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in UDR were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,670,000 after acquiring an additional 411,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,019,000 after acquiring an additional 398,036 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

UDR opened at $48.40 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

