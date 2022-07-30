Tower Bridge Advisors Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,595.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 90,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 57,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $289.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.04 and a 200 day moving average of $278.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

