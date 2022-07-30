Tower Bridge Advisors Invests $81,000 in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.06% of Innovative Solutions and Support at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $121.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $90,393.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,514.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at $833,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $90,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,185 shares of company stock worth $233,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

