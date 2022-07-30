Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Chubb Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $168.04 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.15 and its 200-day moving average is $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

