Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

