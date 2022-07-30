Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $5,465,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

