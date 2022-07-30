Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,720 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

