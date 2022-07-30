Trabzonspor Fan Token Price Tops $2.11 (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $3.26 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00008840 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CRYPTO:TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

