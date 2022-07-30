TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Cowen

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.54. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $51,855.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $13,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $199,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $51,855.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,095. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 365,473 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $10,233,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 74,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

