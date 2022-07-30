Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 732.25% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,555.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 6,700 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $45,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,499,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,552,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,788 shares of company stock valued at $263,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth $6,496,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.