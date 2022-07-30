TriCo Bancshares’ (TCBK) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

